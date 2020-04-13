To the editor — We are in a time that hasn't been seen for quite a number of years. Why? Is there an underlying reason? Yes, there is. If we read our Bibles, disobedience comes with a cost and a payday. It's all through the scriptures. We, as a nation and world, have turned our faces away from God. How do I know? We have allowed the institute of marriage to be tainted. We have allowed the slaughter of innocent lives because "It's our right." Not so according to the Bible. These are two very important issues to God.
We are putting our trust in the government to provide what we need. That's like putting a band-aid on a bleeding artery.
II Chronicles 7:14 says, "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and I will heal their land." God stated this; I didn't.
PAT VICKERS
Cowiche