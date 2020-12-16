To the editor — Regarding Rep. Dan Newhouse: I was extremely dismayed when I read that he had signed “on to the amicus brief in support of Texas in a lawsuit challenging the presidential election results.” I believe that the Supreme Court has probably set a record in how fast they rejected this amicus brief. They did this because it was entirely baseless.
This brings into question his decision-making process: Where did he find evidence supporting this lawsuit? How deeply did he review the many lawsuits that have been dismissed by the courts? In his recent campaign his opponents accused him of being a puppet of the Republican Party and a rubber stamp. Apparently, they were right. When will he develop the guts to stand up to the radical element of the Republican Party?
I am a lifelong Republican and voted for him in the last election because I thought he could stand up and be counted on to make his own decisions. The Republican Party lost the presidential election; get over it and move on. There are serious problems that need attention, and it is his job to get to work and help find solutions. Stop whining.
GARY JOHNSON
Yakima