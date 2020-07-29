To the editor — I am compelled to add my name to the list to express my dismay at the bad reputation our city of Selah is acquiring.
When my husband graduated from dental school at the University of Washington in 1956, we sought a small community with a good reputation and excellent schools. My husband was so devoted to Selah that he spent 20 years on the City Council followed by two terms as mayor before he died in 1984. He was committed to service to the community and made both the City Center and the library a reality. A room in the Civic Center was designated the Tayer Room an appreciation, and to which I subsequently donated his collection of paintings by local artists. It was an environment of generosity and accessibility to city management.
I am dismayed now at the negative attitudes toward conquering the virus and the consequent lack of concern of the administration for the safety of its citizens. I resent the negative attitudes toward our governor, who we knew in Selah as also being proud of the community and who has also expressed his concern about the current negative attitudes in this beautiful Valley he used to call home.
I am nostalgic for the past, friendly Selah many of us remember. Only the schools seem to be untainted and still devoted to their mission. Even though Selah city leaders do not answer their mail or telephones, public dissatisfaction with their lack of reasonable leadership shall become known. Yes to Susan Vargas' suggestion that council meetings allow public comment. Better there than in the newspaper.
DELMA TAYER
Selah