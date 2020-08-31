To the editor — No one knew about the coronavirus in the beginning. In late January President Trump limited international flights. Weeks later, Nancy Pelosi went to Chinatown and encouraged everyone to come. Trump then got two ships with beds for New York and San Diego. New York Gov. Cuomo praised Trump for all his help. Cuomo sent sick patients to nursing homes, resulting in thousands of deaths.
Don’t let your dislike for a person cloud your ability to be reasonable. Why aren’t you concerned about all the Democrat states allowing the looting, burning, breaking and now hurting everyone? Maybe it’s because you aren’t seeing it? Maybe you should get both sides of the story before you comment. Same with the post office debacle. The postmaster is in charge of all decisions. Not Trump.
ALOHA STARBUCK
Yakima