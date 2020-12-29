To the editor — OK, so we have a council member not attending meetings. It has happened before. That council member had a business and could have lost customers; he quit.
It was in the days when the position of council member was considered an honor. We met weekly with the public and received the fabulous sum of $100 each month. The mayor said that paying us like it was a job would have council members treating it like a job. Not interested in the city! It’s happened.
Council members were known to the whole city by their accomplishments; they had to be to get elected citywide. Their accomplishments were what was important, not color of skin, language or claimed other nationality. They were Americans, residents of Yakima, known for what they had accomplished.
I was the first person to get over 10,000 votes in a general election, 77% of the votes. Match that!
See what happens when a judge is more important than the folks who are governed.
LYNN BUCHANAN
Yakima