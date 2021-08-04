To the editor — The internet is full of COVID-19 disinformation preying on suspicion and doubt. With the delta variant spreading rapidly, to counter misinformation, the Yakima Health District should say loud and clear if you spend the day in close quarters with others get vaccinated.
Kaiser Family Foundation polling shows: 54% of Republicans and 58% of white Evangelical Christians haven't been vaccinated. Compared to 14% of Democrats, 15% of people over 65, 21% of college graduates and 25% of women.
Resistance seems to be driven by politics and religion. I don't understand anti-vaxxers. If a known murderer or sex predator moved in next door endangering their family, they wouldn't tolerate it for a second. Yet, they won't stop a murderous virus coming into their homes or churches.
Newswriter Chloe Foussianes recounts, in 1767, a smallpox pandemic hit Russia, killing thousands. It was during this time that a smallpox inoculation was developed. There was a lot of fear and skepticism about being inoculated. Empress of Russia Catherine the Great, embracing innovation, became the first person in Russia to be inoculated. Great example of boldness and love for others around her.
DON HINMAN
Yakima