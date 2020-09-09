To the editor — I was at a convenience store in Terrace Heights at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 2. Two construction workers came in with their vests on and such. No masks worn. The requirement is clearly posted on the doors. Then they proceeded to shop around the store and ultimately check out.
The clerk didn't bat an eye. I asked her why they were allowed to come in and shop and pay without a mask. The doors were clearly posted that masks were required to enter. She told me that her store tried to enforce it at first but her boss and corporate decided that they were no longer going to.
I couldn't believe it. Well, I guess I could because it happened right in front of me and on camera. It disgusted me, though, because I want to get back to work and the mask mandate has made such a huge difference toward that end. I just couldn't believe that a store would fail to recognize how important it is for all of us to do our part so that our beautiful community can continue on the path to normalcy.
SHARRON HEATH
Yakima