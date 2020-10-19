To the editor — I've been voting since Harry Truman called a certain journalist an SOB for panning his daughter's singing. I'm not a Democrat. I'm not a Republican. I vote for the person I think will do the best job.
The person sitting behind the desk in the Oval Office is not a politician, so I thought maybe, just maybe he could get something done. All he has done is to remind me of another chief executive who held frequent mass rallies to bolster his ego and spout misgivings and lies.
Our fearless leader doesn't believe in science at all. Had he listened to the health professionals, thousands of the more than 200,000 and counting would still be with us. Reflectively, I am truly sorry "Der Trumper" was elected.
LES SNYDER
Yakima