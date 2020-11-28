To the editor — As a member of the Yakima community, a community I truly love living in, it is incredibly disheartening to find out the Yakima County Sheriff's Office does not wear masks. COVID-19 numbers are skyrocketing in our county, and the people who are responsible for protecting us will not do one simple act ... wear a mask.
My husband went to be fingerprinted. We were told the Sheriff's Office is the only option in town, and nobody working there had masks on and another visitor was not required to be masked. We should not have to demand that those working in law enforcement follow statewide mandates. We should not have to wish those in law enforcement care about the safety of our community.
SARAH JAMES
Yakima