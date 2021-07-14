To the editor — When Trump was going to pull troops out of Afghanistan, he was bad mouthed by generals and many politicians. Now Biden is withdrawing our troops and he is getting the same from many generals and politicians.
The South Vietnam army relied on U.S. troops to do most of the fighting at a terrible cost of American lives. The Afghan army troops are reluctant fighters, and many are deserting already. They will not defend their country, but want us to secure their freedom at a terrible price from our troops.
We don't need another endless conflict to line politicians’ pockets and promote high-ranking military advancements.
HAROLD SLIGER
Yakima