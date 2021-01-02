To the editor — Our first big war where thousands were killed and imprisoned won our independence. George Washington was our leader and the most powerful man in the U.S. He could have been a king or a dictator but instead with help from others gave us the Constitution, which guaranteed our freedom and made our country one of the most free and prosperous in the world.
The next big war was the Civil War, which sacrificed over 600,000 of our citizens. This ended slavery and gave many more freedoms.
The first and second World Wars were fought and hundreds of thousands of our soldiers died. These two wars helped eliminate dictatorships around the world. After these wars, the U.S. with the atomic bomb could have ruled the world but brought more freedom to conquered countries and to the world.
There are many forces in our country today that believe in big government with endless regulations and taxes, which paves the way for a dictatorship. These forces need to be defeated.
Our country is still one of the most free and prosperous in the world. If this was not true, why are so many people standing at our borders wanting to get in?
BEN DOVER
Yakima