To the editor — How can the Herald-Republic justify the inclusion of this totally irrelevant sideswipe as part of the report of the death of perennial Prosser critic Larry Loges?
“Lusk would later plead guilty in 2011 to felony child molestation for sexual contact with her teen daughter’s ex-boyfriend, then 14, and be featured on the ABC program '20/20.'”
This sad incident of some years back involving former Prosser Mayor Lusk has no reference whatsoever to tie it to Loges. I don’t know Lusk at all, so I am not speaking out to defend her. But she’s been convicted and punished, and this gratuitous reference is nothing less than tawdry tabloid journalism, adding absolutely nothing to the story of Larry Loges' history as the gadfly of Prosser civic affairs.
Editors, where are you? Do your job. No excuses that it was written by Tri-City Herald staff; this is our Herald-Republic.
ERIC GUSTAFSON
Yakima