To the editor — Your article Feb. 24 about Bernie Sanders' front-runner status points out the hypocrisy of the Democratic Party and the remaining candidates. The campaign the party wants to stop has a slogan, "not me, us," meaning that it's a movement of the people to create a government and economy that works for everyone. Bernie is ahead because his message of equal opportunity has endured for 40 years.
The Sanders campaign intends to provide health care for everyone, provide jobs to improve the environment, provide jobs in rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, provide a living wage, provide access to quality education, and provide equal justice for all Americans. These are not "political impossibilities" as the Times endorsement claims. These changes can happen because we the people will put pressure on our legislatures to make them happen. Attacks on Bernie's platform tell us that the party is not with the people.
INGRID "CHARLEY" MULVEY
Yakima