To the editor — I found Nancy Pelosi's theatrical performance in ripping up Trump’s speech most entertaining. The act was quite juvenile. I also heard of shouts from some Republicans, calling it disgraceful, disrespectful, etc., which I do agree.
However, this childish behavior is one of the things I dislike most about Trump. The worst is his incessant tweeting about everything and everybody. His position as president would be greatly enhanced if he would just refrain from the tweet.
I do not like most Republicans, but I have much less love for the Democrats, since they are bent on making America another Venezuela. All Dems want socialism. Bernie Sanders is the only one honest enough to say so. The others think America is not quite ready for the full embrace of the word “socialism.” A democratic socialist is simply a socialist. It's like being "partially pregnant." Either you are or you're not.
Socialism and its paler cousin, communism, have enslaved, starved and murdered millions over the course of history.
Vote not with your heart, but vote with your brain!
WAYNE HORST
Grandview