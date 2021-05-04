To the editor — Ah. A Democrat's dream. People like Biden, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are loving it. They want to take care of us. They want to do everything for us.
Now there is all of that stimulus money. We are getting a taste of that dream right here in Yakima. Every other business you drive by has a help wanted sign in the window. Trillions more added to the national debt. A lot of that debt owed to other countries like Communist China.
In the 1800s, the South was a slave nation. If the Democrats were allowed to live their dream, uncontrolled for long enough, we would become another kind of slave nation where half the people would be living in subsidized housing eating bonbons, smoking cigarettes and watching game shows while the other half worked themselves into an early grave to support them.
Their extreme socialist model will not stand the test of time. That is why we need a balanced government.
GERY JACKSON
Yakima