To the editor — The government is now talking about another stimulus package for the United States. The Democrats are salivating and can’t wait to put as much as possible into the package that has nothing to do with helping the people who are in need because of the pandemic.
We have experts who don't agree on much of anything about what to do and are following their own personal and political agenda on what needs to be done and whom to blame. I am sick of listening to these so-called experts. It is time to stop blaming and let us get things done. The experts have models that do not tell us much of anything and are wrong and changed daily.
Pelosi and the Democrats will keep people from working and make this virus pandemic last as long as possible. The Democrats see this as only good politics. No matter when the president says we can go back to work and live life in a somewhat normal fashion, the Pelosi team will have other ideas and say the president is killing people and cares more about the economy than people. The Democrats seem to forget that without a good economy the people also suffer. I would like to see the news media and the politicians set aside politics until after this is over.
We will recover physically, but I hope the country can recover economically from this pandemic for the sake of our country, our children and our future.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima