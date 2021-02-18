To the editor — Senators and congressional representatives from within the Democratic Party are incensed over how their places of business in Washington, D.C., where they carry out their work, were recently invaded by rioters who trespassed, assaulted, vandalized and stole personal property. These politicians want the perpetrators brought to justice and sentenced -- to the full extent of the law.
Of course, I fully agree -- but note how these senators and representatives from within the Democratic Party are such profound hypocrites. For when the citizens who voted for them had their own places of business repeatedly broken into, vandalized, burgled and destroyed by rioters, these same politicians turned a blind eye. They had the audacity to claim the ones responsible must never be considered “perpetrators” or “criminals.” Instead, they passed off these violent miscreants as oppressed citizens, rightfully outraged, who are merely exercising their constitutional right to freely assemble and freely protest.
Should not we the people, the electorate, be given the same degree of protection and justice as demanded by these politicians -- yet only for themselves?
JACK LOVERN
Yakima