To the editor — One of the propaganda lies promoted by the mainstream media is that Republicans are racists and Democrats are champions of people of color. Let’s check that out.
The Democrat Party created the KKK to intimidate and suppress newly freed blacks after the Confederacy’s defeat in the Civil War.
One the Senate’s most revered Democrat members, Robert Byrd, was a longtime member of the KKK. Al Gore’s father, a Democrat senator, voted against the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Jim Crow segregation laws in the South were created by Democrats looking to overturn Republican civil rights laws. In the Dred Scott case, the Democrat-controlled Supreme Court voted that descendants of slaves could not be American citizens.
There are numerous examples of this Democrat hypocrisy but no space to list.
The Democrats are deceitfully clever and are masters at using the race card to further their radical agenda. History shows that the Republican Party is truly the party of bona fide civil rights begun by the great emancipator Abraham Lincoln.
How could any reasonable person be associated with the racist Democrat party?
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah