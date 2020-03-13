To the editor — The reaction to the president’s handling of the coronavirus by the Democratic Party leadership is a prime example of how they will take any situation, even a medical non-political challenge, and try to turn it into political advantage.
When the president took early decisive action, he was criticized for over-reaction. As the situation evolved, they then went after him for not doing enough. At a time when we should be coming together for the good of the public, Democratic leadership is looking to again divide us.
Ironically, they continue to accuse the president of diving America with every action he takes.
JIM KEAN
Yakima