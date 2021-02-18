To the editor — Clap ... clap ... clap.
Way to go, Dems! Three weeks and thousands of taxpayer dollars for nothing. Trying to impeach a president who is no longer in office. Are you really that afraid of Donald J. Trump?
All of this in the midst of a global pandemic where 1,000-plus U.S. citizens are dying every day and millions of legal U.S. citizens are unemployed.
President Joe Biden pledged to unite the country. Is this how he's going about it? This great country is more divided now than ever. What's next, more ridiculous executive orders?
Webster's Dictionary needs to be rewritten. Next to the word "Democrat" needs to be the word "hypocrite."
God bless America, and heaven help us these next four years.
RIC SHIRROD
Tieton