To the editor — The federal eviction moratorium expired on Aug. 1. Due to this, millions of people, through no fault of their own, will become homeless.
The failure to extend the moratorium and provide the necessary financial relief to tenants and landlords is the fault of Joe Biden and congressional Democrat leadership. They are in charge of the federal government. They were given a month to pass legislation extending the moratorium. They deliberately allowed millions to be pushed into destitution.
Over the next few days, we will hear excuses and social media outcries. These are lies and empty threats that warrant our militant condemnation. It is essential that all these parasites and sociopaths be removed from office when the opportunity arrives. Until that day, I call on every citizen to relentlessly demand an indefinite eviction moratorium from our governor; donate to national tenants groups helping the dispossessed; and halt the legislative process until the federal eviction moratorium is reinstated and necessary funds are distributed.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima