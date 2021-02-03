To the editor — "Where's our money?" Every citizen in this country needs to be screaming that line to their senators and representative every day for the foreseeable future, especially if they are Democrats.
The Democrats promised $2,000 checks would go out immediately if they won the Senate. It has been two weeks and that promise has been broken, with grotesque stipulations being attached in real time. Biden wants to reduce it to $1,400, stated they may go out by March, and is willing to negotiate it even further down to entice Republicans.
What makes this situation even more disgusting is the lengths legacy media outlets will go to carry the Democrats' water. They call their critics liars and write articles saying reducing stimulus payments is good policy.
Blue check liberals often point out that the Republicans are the party of monsters. That may be true, especially after witnessing the last four years. But Democrats are showing they are the party of backstabbers. We deserve better and we must begin building it.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima