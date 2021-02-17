To the editor — Most of us thought all the hatred and fear would be greatly reduced after the election was, rightly or wrongly, determined and the new president sworn in. However, that did not happen. It got worse. There was more mudslinging and lying in even greater numbers.
It was not enough for the Democrats that their questioned elective process was highly successful. They had to keep kicking a dead horse and spend taxpayer money in an effort to prevent the 45th president from ever holding office again. They predictably failed, except in the spending of lots of our money in the attempt.
Do they really hate and fear Trump’s future success that much? The government as a whole needs to get busy. Forget their overwhelming anger and fear and get back to work. The country is in dire jeopardy, mostly because elected officials are not paying attention to the majority of our legal population’s wants and needs.
And there’s more depressing news. The Seahawks are considering trading Russell Wilson, and I still don’t have a puppy. This tragic fiasco all has to cease.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima