To the editor — In a recent letter to the editor, a writer alleged, that "Democrats pose a lethal threat to democracy." In my 50-some years of following politics, I have heard that sentiment repeated and repeated. Yet, I have never feared or seen any danger to democracy until Jan. 6, 2021, when the Capitol was stormed, vandalized and desecrated.
Capitol Police were attacked, brutalized and even killed as an angry, frenzied mob attempted to disrupt the most basic principal of democracy, the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next.
Without a steadfast belief and adherence to the democratic fundamentals enshrined in the Constitution, we will lose the American way of life. If we abandon reason, discourse and the trust in rule of law and instead give in to fear demagoguery and violence, we will destroy democracy. No one party, faction or person has absolute knowledge or should be followed blindly. Attempting to suppress all perspectives and narrow our choices to only one is what will truly be lethal to democracy.
We need to protect a viable two-party system, voting and First Amendment rights.
KYLLE FISH
Yakima