To the editor — Patty Simmons’ letter of Feb. 5 concluded with, “You won. Give us and our president a break. Move on.”
They can’t, because they are also sore winners. They didn’t win so much as now they became a multiheaded president. From the very beginning in late 2015 impeachment was the stated goal. Even before any policies or actions by your president, they have been overwhelmingly ad hominem (against the person vs. the issues) toward your president 24/7 on the majority of media outlets -- TV, newspapers and opinion shows.
Your president was an experienced businessman, not a politician. He saw mismanagement, dysfunction, our country being taken advantage of in overseas business, wasted resources, dangerous arrangements with certain foreign governments, lax policies and the dirty hands of politicians. He exposed irregularities and bluntly called people out. For this they must make sure your president is thoroughly emasculated and eviscerated. Financially and personally ruined. Their message needs to be so abundantly loud and clear that no one will ever again dare come in and upset the established routine.
They can resume their cozy status quo of shady deals to profit themselves, lucrative behind closed doors and under the table, pre-2016 politics as usual.
KAREN BROWN
Yakima