To the editor — So, to defeat President Trump, the brilliant minds that control the Democrat Party chose a guy who can't verbalize a coherent thought without a teleprompter. To help the cause, their vice presidential pick was so weak in the primary races that she dropped out very early. To top things off, the Biden-Harris ticket has endorsed Bernie Sanders' agenda that includes the New Green Deal and a border policy that will break our health and welfare systems.
If you thought Hillary Clinton was a flawed candidate, look at the latest ticket the Democrats have offered. What are they thinking?
JIM KEAN
Yakima