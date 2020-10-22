To the editor — If you believe you are not paying enough income tax, property tax, sales tax, business taxes, utility taxes, fuel tax, or enough in fees and permits and miscellaneous charges on everything, vote for the Democrat/progressive. If you think you are not regulated and restricted enough, with not enough government intrusion in your life, vote Democrat/ progressive. If you think, as an American, you have had too many freedoms and human liberties, vote Democrat/liberal/progressive.
If you think the government should provide you with everything you need, and no one should have to work, vote Democrat/socialist. A democratic socialist is just a socialist. Socialism is the mother of communism. You can vote your way into communism, but you have to shoot your way out. Try to do that without the full protection of the Second Amendment.
WAYNE HORST
Grandview