To the editor — I used to be a Democrat. I rang doorbells for JFK and LBJ and even voted for Carter. Back then it was possible to be both a Democrat and patriotic and to care about the unborn and to respect the opinions of others even if you disagreed.
It has taken 40 or 50 years, but now the Democratic Party seems to use hate as its fuel. They riot on campuses whenever someone tries to speak ideas that they don't like. Two generations of kids have been taught that America is an evil, unfair place. We are encouraged by the left to march in lockstep to whatever rules are imposed. We are now told that terms like mother or father or sister are no longer appropriate. A tiny minority now are seeking to eliminate reference to family and consider it stupid to allow nature to determine one's sex.
Recently, in Congress, a minister finished his prayer with amen and "awoman". Most mammals know that "amen" means so be it and has zero gender connotation. Now that we are led by the far left, one wonders how goofy things will get. God help us.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima