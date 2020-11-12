To the editor — The Democratic Party has failed. They made the entire 2020 election a referendum on Donald Trump. They did not promote any policies that would improve the lives of ordinary Americans. Most egregiously, they told the young, the ones fighting for social justice and a livable planet, that their concerns are not welcomed in the party's message. The results are a diminished House majority, no Senate majority, and a close presidential race that should have been a blowout.
This is not the fault of Democratic voters. They did everything that was asked of them. The Beltway media, the propaganda wing of the elite, will promote a narrative that voters are ignorant. Ignore them and rhetorically attack them for spreading lies. We must remain militant in our policy demands. We must continually harass our representatives, push legislation that promotes our interests, support regional journalism, and vote for those who will fight for us regardless of victory odds.
The era of virtual signaling, third way politics, hack pollsters and brunch liberalism is over. These things allow a disgusting upper class to set the terms of any debate. We must overthrow them all and build a better world ourselves.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima