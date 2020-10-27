To the editor — If people vote for Democratic candidates, they are supporting a radical agenda that includes:
Eshrining abortion as a sacred right.
Promoting and celebrating the LGBTQ movement, which denigrates the importance of traditional marriage and family.
Opening our borders and allowing unlimited illegal immigration.
Easing restrictions on Iran’s renegade nuclear program.
The false narrative that gender is fluid.
Lawlessness under the guise of “peaceful protests.”
Defunding of law enforcement agencies.
Repealing the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
Increasing taxes to redistribute wealth and to finance the false narrative of climate change.
Adopting the Green New Deal and outlawing the use of fossil fuels.
Belittling nationalism and promoting global government.
Adopting a single payer system of health care where medical services will be rationed based on age and cost of treatment.
Increasing the size of government and its control over our lives under the guise that the “experts” know what’s best for our well-being.
Promoting politically correct thinking, which stifles individualism.
If John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King were alive today, they would be embarrassed to identify as Democrat and would join the walkaway movement. So should any reasonable person.
LANCE SORENSEN
Selah