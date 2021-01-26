To the editor — The issue at stake in the recent election is not whether the vote was stolen, nor whether one candidate is better, but the nature of democracy itself, which is based on the Constitution and laws. Tyranny is not, but is based on the arbitrary decisions of one or a few individuals.
Trump lost the election. He followed the law by going to the courts, but his claims were rejected. He lost. So, he abandoned the law.
For him to lie to his followers and to incite the mob to attack the Capitol was not following the law, but the act of a tyrant.
Some members of his party recognized this and followed the law, voting for his impeachment. Other party members now reject those that voted to impeach, calling them traitors, the opposite of the truth.
This is the problem. It means much of the Republican party wants to overthrow the Constitution in favor of tyranny, not democracy. Think about that.
Do you prefer tyranny? Consider where that can lead. Look at history. Or do you believe in government based on laws, even though it’s sometimes cumbersome?
Democracy or tyranny. That is the choice.
ANDREW D. WHITMONT
Yakima