To the editor — Competition in the news industry should be about well-grounded journalism and not be tethered to profits. Newspapers should be about telling us what we need to hear, not what just makes us feel good; otherwise it's propaganda. Lately, too often news is susceptible to propaganda, building listeners to sell advertising.
In the past, journalism has done a good job resisting its vulnerability to the advertising dollar. As the news industry goes through financial consolidation ethics and idealistic goals take a back seat to the almighty dollar, it's worrisome that misleading information is hard to distinguish from realty. For example, already on talk radio, cable news and YouTube we are fed a steady stream of political points, not problem-solving alternatives. Fact is, facing reality, no matter how painful, lets us search for new ideas, correct course and reach new heights.
Survival of the democracy depends on us hearing more than one perspective. Profits or the lack thereof should not be deciding which voices are heard. I applaud Dan Newhouse's willingness to support the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. Reasons for listening to NPR over talk radio are the same reasons for supporting daily newspapers.
DON HINMAN
Yakima