To the editor — Given our current climate, we can’t take for granted that our cherished democracy will survive without diligence on our part. I see parallels between how reporters are treated in Russia and Belarus and how reporters in our country have been characterized as enemies of the people. Our fragile democracy relies on the courageous press to pursue the truth and report the facts.
Many reliable sources of information are available and accessible to those of us who want to meet and overcome the challenges that face our nation and the world. Complacency and silence contribute to the withering of democracy. I am reminded of an African proverb: “If you think you are too small to make a difference, you haven’t spent a night with a mosquito.”
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima