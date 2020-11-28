To the editor — As I prepare for the first Thanksgiving since my mother’s death, a letter writer hopes “that most will collectively decide to use their intelligent disobedience and not let someone who will not be personally affected by (Gov. Inslee’s) extreme orders to keep their doors open.”
I plan to spend time designing and knitting a throw to commemorate the dumpster fire that is Year 2020, with materials I purchased in person and online from my favorite independent shop in Ellensburg: Yarn Folk. Does your disobedience include defiantly refusing to wear a mask while shopping, ignoring the pleas of the shop owner who knows that she and her customers are at risk of being personally affected by COVID-19? Such a display of defiance does not include one iota of intelligence or sympathy. It is selfish, pigheaded, shortsighted, and not appreciated.
I will not patronize any business that defies the governor’s orders “just because,” now or in future. I support business owners who care about their customers. Thank you, Ann Miner.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima