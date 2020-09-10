To the editor — "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words can never hurt me." I learned that one well growing up, but it doesn't seem much believed these days. It was the obvious kids' version of our First Amendment. Too bad most of our citizens don't defend it anymore.
"Freedom to differ is not limited to things that do not matter much." -- West Virginia Board of Education v. Barnette, Supreme Court, 1943.
"Congress shall make no law ... abridging the freedom of speech ... ." -- First Amendment to the Constitution.
"Everyone shall be guaranteed freedom of thought and speech." -- Russian Constitution.
"Citizens are guaranteed freedom of speech, the press, assembly, demonstration and association." -- North Korean Constitution.
Sorry, folks, but if you don't defend free speech every day, nothing will save you from the idiots. Microaggressions? Politically correct? doesn't matter: Our Constitution is just meaningless words without most of our citizens fighting for what it says.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima