To the editor — The main work of the City of Yakima is basic services: water, sewage, trash, police, fire, streets, etc. The business of the city councilmembers is to work for the best results that can be achieved within the revenue available.
The City Council is mostly running smoothly, but during my 3 1/2 years of service there have been episodes of struggle among councilmembers over who gets control, or who gets credit. Sometimes there are angry exchanges, trash talking, rejection of science, government and truth, especially about COVID and vaccinations. None of this improves results, and is not the proper business of the city.
In this year’s election, I am supporting Janice Deccio in District 4, and Christina Martinez in District 2. They are both smart, hard-working, sensible problem solvers who will be good stewards of the city’s money and will avoid drama.
KAY FUNK, MD
Yakima