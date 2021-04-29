To the editor — According to an article published recently in “Lancet,” the evidence has become “overwhelming” that COVID-19 is spread primarily through the air. To a novice like me, that might suggest that one of the most important strategies in countering the virus might be giving the air that we breathe a good scrubbing.
Outside on a sunny day nature does a fine job of killing viruses and bacteria with its UV rays, and its winds scatter those wee bugs far and wide. It is inside the structures in which we live and work where these microscopic creatures accumulate and thrive.
Fortunately, there are technologies at hand that can clean the air in our inner spaces. HEPA filters combined with UV lights do a fine job of “debugging” the air that we breathe, and they can rid it of many bacteria and viruses – not just COVID-19. Radiating whole rooms also makes cleansing our living space a breeze.
If we were to set a goal of installing such technologies in our schools and other public buildings across the land and to pursue that goal with the urgency that we have our vaccination program, the benefits from a public health standpoint would be enormous.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima