To the editor — Warning, warning, warning! The recent COVID stimulus relief bill of $1.9 trillion added to last year’s $3.6 trillion stimulus bills has raised our national debt to between $28 trillion and $29 trillion. How long can our political leaders continue to spend taxpayer dollars without accountability and responsibility? If our own family budgets were spent or operated like Congress, we would all be homeless.
At this spending level, America will experience hyper-inflation over the next months and years, taking America over a fiscal cliff to the point of bankruptcy. This out-of-control spending by our government and political officials will eventually cause our nation to implode with its already weak internal systems of governing at every level.
This negative ripple effect to our American way of life will be irreversible, leading to the globalization and one-world economy, one-world government and one-world religion soon to come as predicted in The Bible, the Word of God.
In summary, mankind plans will not succeed apart from God’s master plan for humanity.
JESSE TORRES
Yakima