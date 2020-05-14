To the editor — Masks! I hate wearing masks when I go in stores. They are uncomfortable, fog up my glasses and stifle my breathing. I am 70. I have one other risk factor for COVID-19. I do not wear the mask to protect myself but to protect others in case I am harboring the virus. I do it to be kind and thoughtful for the others around me that I do not know.
Why, then, do I see only 30-40% of the other shoppers wearing masks? Are that many people not thoughtful about others? Are they ignorant about why masks are recommended? Has our county health district, local and national news outlets failed to inform us? This is happening when we have an abnormally high prevalence of COVID-19 in our county.
I encourage the Yakima Health District and news outlets to do a better job of encouraging the use of masks and individuals to be more thoughtful about the people they do not know around them. Finally, maybe the solution is for thoughtful, community-minded businesses to require masks to enter their store or business.
DEAN EFFLER, M.D.
Yakima