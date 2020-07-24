To the editor — On July 7, we had a terrible example of police brutality here in Yakima. The witness video in the Fred Meyer parking lot shows the K-9 police unit vehicle arrive, with a man being arrested already face down, hands underneath. The arresting officer, aided by two civilians, is holding him down. Within 7 seconds the K-9 officer had the dog out.
Next I heard the arresting officer say “You’re gonna get bit!” five times. Two times I heard him say “Give me your hands.” Another person yells “You’re gonna get bit!” Others yell “Don’t use the dog” and translate English to Spanish. The K-9 officer yells at the man as well. Within 19 seconds of the K-9 officer car arriving, the dog is commanded to begin his attack on the back of the man’s leg. The attack is continued for 28 seconds until the man is handcuffed.
Why was the K-9 officer so quick to attack and so slow to use two strong arms and considerable weight to relieve the civilians and grasp an arm from this man, who was face down on pavement? The K-9 officer brought chaos and injury. De-escalation was the clear option here.
TIM REIERSON
Yakima