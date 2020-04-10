To the editor — Recently, I saw this painted above a fireplace in a late 1800s Spanish home, now a museum, in Sitges, Spain: “Tu pasas por mi casa pero tu recuerdo permanece.” You pass by my house, but your memory remains. Life moves on as our paths separate, but the memory and the impact of our time together continues.
After getting together during the winter with the Davis High School soccer guys to do conditioning and, finally, getting out onto the field on March 2 for opening day of the 2020 season, it was very clear this was going to be a special year. There was a bond that had developed over the course of some very bumpy seasons. Friendships were not just cliché. This group was tight — a family. The guys brought a creative joy to the field and were eager to see where they as a team might go this year. In the classroom several who had been struggling to find focus and consistency were able to turn things around with the encouragement of their teammates, coaching staff, parents and teachers. There was pride in belonging to this team. Together, we hoped to achieve great things.
And then the unexpected happened! The dreaded COVID-19 reached Washington and then the Yakima Valley. Classes and practices and all competitions were suspended until the projected date of April 24 and, on April 6, the rest of the school year and season were suspended completely. It was all so sudden. So final!
But my purpose in writing this piece is not to complain, but to celebrate our team’s accomplishments. While we could look back to wins and losses over the past four years, I am thinking of equally momentous victories at home, in the classroom, and in the community. The coaching staff has considered it a privilege to coach these young men, to witness their growth and to become part of their extended families.
While the seniors will never get to wear the Davis jersey again, they will never be forgotten. We are proud of the men they have become and are excited to see what great adventures lie ahead for them. Blessings to each of you Pirates!
JERRY COLE
Yakima