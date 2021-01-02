To the editor — With 2020 the new poster child of "Really Bad Year," I truly appreciated the Christmas Day front-page photo of the Davis High School Jazz and Show Choir and Alums singing for the drive-through Christmas celebration Davis hosted for the community Dec. 19. A wonderful gift of time, talent, and Christmas spirit for our community!
Thank you for showcasing a positive side of Yakima when so many are struggling to find a positive in anything with shutdowns, quarantines and social distancing from friends and family during a time most of us look forward to gathering for traditional events associated with the holiday season. The photo was a good reminder to appreciate and find ways to safely do what we can do and do it with joy.
ELLEN ROWLEY
Yakima