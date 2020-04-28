To the editor — I have lived on the east side of Yakima most of my life. I was around when they widened Pacific Avenue and 18th Street. I can remember a motorcyclist losing his life on the corner near the speedway. Recently there have been two more. I know that there have been others. It is hard to watch.
I believe it is time to install a guardrail system on that corner. I would be willing to make a donation to the cause. People, please start bringing this to the attention of those in charge of making this become a reality. Let’s see if we can make a difference.
JEFF BAKER
Yakima