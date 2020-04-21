To the editor — I wish to comment on our City Council's treatment of Councilman Jason White. I listen to radio most of the day, Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh, and I echo their belief that the destruction of the economy could be more destructive to our country than this virus.
Get back out, go to work, wear masks and observe 6-foot spacing, etc. Use our businesses. We went to war against Germany in World War II; we knew lives would be lost but saved our nation and the rest of the world.
The City Council should see beyond the media information of the present and see the consequences of the future.
MIKE NELSON
Yakima