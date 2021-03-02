To the editor — I agree with Dan McDonald’s opinion piece outlining Rep. Mike Simpson’s plan to recover Columbia Basin salmon. It hits very close to home, here in the Yakima Valley -- and my livelihood. The opportunities from our salmon runs, fishing success and values that established Yakima Bait Co., the company I work with, extend across the region and the country, to Canada and around the world, and they provide jobs for over 50 people right here in our community.
Our salmon runs are heading to extinction. While Simpson has taken a clear-eyed view of the economic damage we face if we lose our valuable Columbia River salmon fisheries, he’s also looking out for our region’s farmers. This proposed plan unites us around the things we all value and ensures no one is left behind.
We must accept that the lower Snake River dams have outlived their usefulness. For fish and for farms, Simpson’s package offers both the best chance for survival. We can’t afford not to make the change. I urge our congressional leaders to consider this proposal. It’s what the Northwest needs.
JAROD HIGGINBOTHAM
Zillah