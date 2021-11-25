To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald-Republic, for printing daily Yakima County COVID-19 updates. Seeing that our community COVID transmission rate continues to be high, I know that I'm not paranoid for not shopping in several supermarkets. The exception is Wray's Marketfresh IGA Chalet, where "masks required" rule is followed.
Perhaps you might put the COVID-19 updates in large type on the front page so people in a hurry can see we should be getting our children and ourselves vaccinated against this killer virus.
BETTY G. JAEGER
Yakima