Vaccination at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services
FILE — Medical assistant Ruby Rivera gives Adrianna Rodriguez her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

To the editor — Thank you, Yakima Herald-Republic, for printing daily Yakima County COVID-19 updates. Seeing that our community COVID transmission rate continues to be high, I know that I'm not paranoid for not shopping in several supermarkets. The exception is Wray's Marketfresh IGA Chalet, where "masks required" rule is followed.

Perhaps you might put the COVID-19 updates in large type on the front page so people in a hurry can see we should be getting our children and ourselves vaccinated against this killer virus.

BETTY G. JAEGER

Yakima