To the editor — There are two ways America has dealt with catastrophic economic downturns. In 1929, President Hoover cut government spending, thinking that would end the turn-down. It didn't work. By 1932, GNP fell 47.3%, personal consumption fell 40.3%, and unemployment rose to 25%. In 2008, Presidents Bush and Obama, knowing the experience of the Great Depression, were unafraid to use public debt to prop up the economy.
Across America, state governments are facing massive deficits. The state of Washington is estimated to have a $9 billion shortfall. There will be massive layoffs. Raising taxes and cutting spending have the same effect — shrinking the economy. Cutting taxes and raising spending expand the economy. There are dozens of examples of government spending creating wealth. Building dams created thousands of jobs, vast amounts of irrigated agricultural land and additional electrical power.
Congress needs to act at least one more time using federal government's power to create money to counter disappearing wealth and state tax revenue caused by business shutdowns and stay-at-home public health orders. Government debt owned by the government pays interest out of one pocket and receives it in the other pocket.
DON HINMAN
Yakima