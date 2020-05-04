To the editor — In these challenging times, I would like to thank my many customers for their patience, understanding and courtesy. For the past 14-plus years I have enjoyed serving the people of the Yakima Valley and surrounding area as one of the many associates at the Home Depot. Current circumstances have changed the way we have to do business. Social distancing is now a must for all our sakes. Limited availability of some items is an issue for now.
While the media focuses on the numbers of infections and deaths from COVID-19, I would like to focus attention on my customers. Thank you for remembering to keep your distance. Thank you for graciously accepting a gentle reminder when you approach a little too close. Thank you for waiting patiently as we try to get to each of you in turn. And especially thank you for your comments of appreciation to us "essential workers" who face the risks to keep things going as best we can. We will get through this together. And when restrictions are eased, hopefully soon, please resume shopping just as responsibly at all of the local businesses that are readying for your return. Thank you for your loyal support.
RONALD ANDRING SR.
Tieton