To the editor — I appreciated Phil Ferolito’s article May 23 about COVID-19 and its lethality. The graphics are extremely helpful.
Critics of the state's stay-at-home order were mentioned regarding their claim that "the virus mostly threatens older people with underlying health conditions." Dr. Davenport refuted that claim with a few examples, in spite of the colored pie chart that seems to show that claim to be quite accurate.
Critics' most relevant claim is that the lockdown itself is causing such significant health problems, including so many deaths that it may be doing more health damage than the virus. Suicides, domestic abuse, and drug abuse are only a few ways the lockdown causes significant health problems. Did Davenport (or anyone else) address the concern about health impacts of the lockdown?
TERRY FORTIER
Yakima