To the editor — What is going on with the Yakima Health District? You know, that obscure public health agency that’s really, really important during a pandemic?
Lately, it looks like Culture Warriors have stormed the offices, jerking staff around, changing governance, triggering a flight of job candidates, halting a vaccination promotion, demanding to see every public communication in advance -- and now, publicly browbeating the interim Health Officer, Dr. Larry Jecha, to do something that would be illegal: break with state health directives.
The Culture Warriors are the three Yakima county commissioners and the Yakima mayor who serve on the health district’s board. They don’t seem to understand the role of a public health agency, much less epidemiology or those tricky distinctions between correlation and causation. But they are quite comfortable second guessing Dr. Jecha about his decisions. Thank God Dr. Jecha had the integrity to tell his bosses to buzz off. That was one victory. Jecha’s successor might not be so gutsy when the Culture Warriors start questioning the measles vaccine or campaigns against teen pregnancy.
All of this is just a reminder that we need good people in government because they make decisions that affect lives. Yakima deserves better.
CASEY CORR
Yakima